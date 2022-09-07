sayoojbk in
Finance/Quant Analyst Referral
Hey there folks
Will anyone be kind enough to give me a referral to the above roles in their company. Currently working as a financial model Developer at an investment bank. Looking to switch to a bit more financial role.
Currently preparing for cfa level 1 on November and have previous internship experience as quant analyst. Decent enough coding and financial skills
Thanks in advance :)
gr8fuldedInvestment Banker
Any specific companies on your tier lists?
sayoojbkFinancial Analyst
Not like any specific companies that I have in mind more focused on making the switch. Open to even boutique funds or startups if they have this role :)
1
