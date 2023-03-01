Trey in
Applying for the role
As a new developer who is looking to get his foot in the door. What are some do's and dont's?
5
1423
Sort by:
1
DariusSoftware Engineer
Emphasis on the “don’t be an asshole”. Often times you’re going to run into condescending assholes. Please don’t be like those people.
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482
Do: demonstrate familiarity with common libraries and packages in said programming language.
Don’t: be an asshole
Don’t: show up late to the interview
Don’t: talk shit about a previous employer or coworker
If you can do these things, that’s all you need to be hired assuming you have no other restrictions like “wants to be paid top dollar while working remotely” in which case all of these requirements go very very far up.