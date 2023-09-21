seriously in
What’s the point of hybrid?
I've seen companies requiring hybrid schedule while the entire team is spread out in different locations
So what's the point?
KungFuSoftware Engineer
Building occupancy. Local state & city laws require company to bring in employees to a certain threshold so that the city can stimulate its economy through transactions like transportation, purchases, services, etc.
KungFuSoftware Engineer
Below the threshold, company will not receive tax incentives.
There is also an added bonus that the employees will get less chance to be overemployed
