What’s the point of hybrid?

I've seen companies requiring hybrid schedule while the entire team is spread out in different locations 
So what's the point?

KungFuSoftware Engineer  
Building occupancy. Local state & city laws require company to bring in employees to a certain threshold so that the city can stimulate its economy through transactions like transportation, purchases, services, etc.
KungFuSoftware Engineer  
Below the threshold, company will not receive tax incentives.
There is also an added bonus that the employees will get less chance to be overemployed
