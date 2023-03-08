parcjjgolf in
Stripe raising $6B to resolve employee tax issue
https://www.newcomer.co/p/scoop-stripe-is-raising-6-billion
Stripe faces a $3.5B tax bill as employee shares expire, so it looks like they're raising money to cover that
What does it mean to have shares expire ?
Private companies typically give employees 10 years to exercise their stock options because the tax advantages change after that. Earlu employees of Stripe can’t exercise their options because Stripe hasn’t been acquired or IPO’d so that means they’re sitting on these shares they can’t do anything with and may not be able to do anything with.
That’s my real lay man understanding. Would definitely welcome other insight
