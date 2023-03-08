parcjjgolf in  
Technical Program Manager at Google 

Stripe raising $6B to resolve employee tax issue

https://www.newcomer.co/p/scoop-stripe-is-raising-6-billion


Stripe faces a $3.5B tax bill as employee shares expire, so it looks like they're raising money to cover that

19g617l4fxtj8qBackend Software Engineer  
What does it mean to have shares expire ?
bringeeRecruiter  
Private companies typically give employees 10 years to exercise their stock options because the tax advantages change after that. Earlu employees of Stripe can’t exercise their options because Stripe hasn’t been acquired or IPO’d so that means they’re sitting on these shares they can’t do anything with and may not be able to do anything with.

That’s my real lay man understanding. Would definitely welcome other insight
