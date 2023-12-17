Negotiating job title - Manager to Sr Manager
Can I negotiate a job title from Manager to Sr. Manager for a Fortune 50 company? Still in the interview process and would wait for an offer before doing so.
The base is 10% higher salary than my last Manager Role (which was referred to as a lead role - had 4 direct reports and this would have been a Sr. Manager or Director role at many companies, but unfortunately my prior company only had "Manager" below directors) and my OTE would be an additional 80%.
So the total comp would be about 90% more than what I was last making with my targets hit. This is in the same industry as prior role (business development in payments industry).
So salary should be almost 90% more than prior job, but I'm sick of not having title promotions on resume over these past 6 years and should have left my last role much sooner. Thanks!
A senior manager would be responsible for multiple teams line managing at least 12+ people directly/indirectly and managing managers.
There is normally budget (salary+compensation) factored into vacancies, making it difficult to hire beyond the approved level.
Additionally considerations are normally required on career paths of personnel who may be looking to obtain this senior level also and fair treatment of their skillsets and experience.