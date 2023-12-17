Negotiating job title - Manager to Sr Manager

Can I negotiate a job title from Manager to Sr. Manager for a Fortune 50 company? Still in the interview process and would wait for an offer before doing so.





The base is 10% higher salary than my last Manager Role (which was referred to as a lead role - had 4 direct reports and this would have been a Sr. Manager or Director role at many companies, but unfortunately my prior company only had "Manager" below directors) and my OTE would be an additional 80%.





So the total comp would be about 90% more than what I was last making with my targets hit. This is in the same industry as prior role (business development in payments industry).





So salary should be almost 90% more than prior job, but I'm sick of not having title promotions on resume over these past 6 years and should have left my last role much sooner. Thanks!