Shifting career to data analytics

Hi All,





I have done my masters in MBA(HR) and worked as HR business partner for 5 years in India. I relocated to US a few months back and currently pursuing Masters in IT management here in US. I would like to switch my career to data analytics field. Along with my masters, I am parallelly doing courses on Python. What do I need to do to be job ready by next March 2023? Is there any extra project that I should be doing to get jobs in data analytics? What are the best forums to explore opportunities?





Can anybody help me with the above questions?