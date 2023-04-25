Why do companies prefer AWS to GCP

I have applied to thousands of jobs on linkedin and i barely see any company put GCP in their job description, though i have seen some but they are not much and most of the companies i have applied to use AWS





We also use AWS in my current company





And I have been thinking for days now





I am a GCP person, I love GCP and i love the UI and the services it offers, i love how it is easy to navigate around and how the documentations are easy to read and understand, even the 2 last freelance projects i did, it was GCP i used for their cloud service, and when i see AWS requirement in most job descriptions it makes me think that maybe AWS is better than or has something that GCP doesn't have





Or I'm I missing something? For not using AWS





Back to the main question: why do people choose AWS over GCP, what are things that AWS has that GCP doesn't have, why do companies think that using AWS will be better than using GCP?





Thanks