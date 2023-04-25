pseudo0x636F646572 in
Why do companies prefer AWS to GCP
I have applied to thousands of jobs on linkedin and i barely see any company put GCP in their job description, though i have seen some but they are not much and most of the companies i have applied to use AWS
We also use AWS in my current company
And I have been thinking for days now
I am a GCP person, I love GCP and i love the UI and the services it offers, i love how it is easy to navigate around and how the documentations are easy to read and understand, even the 2 last freelance projects i did, it was GCP i used for their cloud service, and when i see AWS requirement in most job descriptions it makes me think that maybe AWS is better than or has something that GCP doesn't have
Or I'm I missing something? For not using AWS
Back to the main question: why do people choose AWS over GCP, what are things that AWS has that GCP doesn't have, why do companies think that using AWS will be better than using GCP?
Thanks
20
5988
Sort by:
HandwashRebelSoftware Engineer
I would surmise the big 3 are all quite similar in price and service for 90+% of customers. I think AWS just hit the market first so employers, especially small companies, will just hire for what's popular and proven. So it's like a chicken & egg problem for GCP. Employers don't hire for GCP because SWEs haven't used it. SWEs won't learn GCP because employers hire for AWS. I'm a Google SWE and I don't know GCP btw, only know AWS. A lot of tech decisions are not even made on what's technically sound or "best", but what their current SWEs know and are capable of learning in a short amount of time. I think with AWS's stranglehold on the cloud market, it is the same idea.
21
pseudo0x636F646572Full Stack
Thanks for your response, I learned something new from this
2
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482