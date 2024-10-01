What keeps you going?

When I was in school, I was super pumped about CS, making real money, and finally feeling like I took the training wheels off life by graduating.





Now that I've been working for 3 years, the novelty has worn off and I feel burnt out.





I'm working in FAANG and I don't have the best work/life balance. I basically get up, go straight to work, and when I'm off I really only have time to make dinner, go to the gym, and maybe 1 more hour of free time before bed.





I don't want to sound like I'm whining—I know I'm more privileged than 99% of the world for living like this—but even so, I feel like I've lost my sense of direction.





How do you all cope? Do any of you guys feel the same?