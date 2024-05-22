Anyone successfully switched from an Engineering Manager to AI/ML engineer?

I understand the path to get into AI/ML is the same irrespective of the background. That is, build strong foundation in relevant math (Linear algebra, calculus, probability etc), work on creating a portfolio of projects etc. Just curious if anyone who was a manager has successfully gone this path and anything they would like to share?

Last I tried to do this was in 2020 and very early on in my process I was told by real experienced recruiters that I will have an uphill battle as companies would question why I would want to switch from leader to IC (instead of other way round) so I dropped that path and regret it. Would like to revive that thought and looking for some hope.