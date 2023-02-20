Relevant Classes on Resume?

Hi all,





I am a current fourth at Elon University getting my MS in Business Analytics and BSBA in Economics concurrently (I have a 4.0 and 3.93 GPA respectively will graduate this spring). I have been struggling to make it past the initial resume review when applying for a job (entry level business analytics positions or similar). I have two summers of relevant internship experience. However, I was wondering for my relevant courses, if I should elaborate more like I would for a job position. Doing so could potential get me past the Ai scanners that seem to dislike me. Thoughts? I'll Attach my resume, any suggestions would be appreciated! (Sry that this isn't really tech related this is the biggest community by far)