Program Manager - Salesforce India ( Seeking Salary Guidance )

Hey everyone,





I’m interviewing for a Salesforce - Program Manager and need some guidance on salary that I can quote.





I have 16 years of experience in operations, transformations, and transitions, leading 30+ projects with £30 million in cost savings for clients and organizations. I also have strong skills in risk & compliance, product management, and quality control.





While market trends suggest a 30% hike, I feel my current salary doesn’t match the value I bring.





Current - Deloitte USI - 37 lakh pa. (fixed)





Appreciate your insights!