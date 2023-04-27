typescriptdev in
How to successfully serve longer notice periods?
I am a full stack developer working in India. I have a notice period of freaky 90 days. I got an offer from one of the cool tech companies however I have joining date 90 days from now because of my stupid notice period.
Now I am doubtful seeing all the layoffs that's happening if my offer may get revoked even before I join the new Org? How should I tackle this? Should I buy out from my current organisation to leave early or should I serve it and take leap of faith? Should I convince my new Org to buyout my notice period? Would that work? Please help.
bringee
Does your current employer have anything in writing, like in your offer letter, about breaking your notice period early? For example, do you lose anything by breaking your notice period early? I don't know if a 90-day notice period is common in India, but my guess would be that if your new employer is fine with it, you're probably not at risk of having the offer revoked.
typescriptdev
Yes my current employer says one can only break notice with buying it out.
