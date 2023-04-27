How to successfully serve longer notice periods?

I am a full stack developer working in India. I have a notice period of freaky 90 days. I got an offer from one of the cool tech companies however I have joining date 90 days from now because of my stupid notice period.





Now I am doubtful seeing all the layoffs that's happening if my offer may get revoked even before I join the new Org? How should I tackle this? Should I buy out from my current organisation to leave early or should I serve it and take leap of faith? Should I convince my new Org to buyout my notice period? Would that work? Please help.