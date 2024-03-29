Akki1002 in
Need suggestions
Hello everyone,
This is a guy from 2nd year 4th sem.
Have wasted my two whole year of college life and now I want to take things seriously.
so I want you guys to suggest me what to do from now to get a placement.
What I know:
1. Little bit python,(very basic)
2. Html
that's it.
my specialization is AI/ML
Thanks
If you’re sure ML/AI is your passion, then dive into it. Find pet projects, take hard cs classes and study your ass off, go to coding clubs and participate in larger group projects.
All you gotta do right now is learn as much as you can and have things to show for it. College is the best place to learn and connect with other people that have the same interests as you. Go do that