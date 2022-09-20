Magress in  
Software Engineer  

DevOps as carrer

Hi I am thinking to switch to devops, is salary good in devops ? or should I try some other area. I am not good with DSA so not looking for traditional SDE roles.

DevOps Engineer  
What is your current role?

Which areas of devops are interested in?

DevOps is quite a broad term. You could be doing development engineering tasks like IAC, creating CICD pipelines, writing bash/python scripts to automate pipeline tasks. SRE tasks like building monitoring infrastructure and ensuring reliability. Of course not to forget security in all these things.
