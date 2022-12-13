AspiringEngineer1994 in
Booz Allen Hamilton Interview
Hello, I'm interviewing for a Software Engineer position with Booz Allen Hamilton and I was wondering if anyone had any tips, tricks, or insight on the interview?
1
1681
Sort by:
wittywatersFull-Stack Software Engineer
The interview really depends on the group you are interviewing with. I have seen some that was more of a conversation like tell us about your self, what you have worked on, and have you ever used [insert whatever tech they are using]. Then I have seen other that was more along the lines of hackerrank or leetcode code question.
1
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482