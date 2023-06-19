boldMonk in
Skills required for L3 backend dev
Can someone please help to share what all skills are required for L3 backend dev.
I m confused to start learning anything new. Lot of technologies buzzwords etc makes decision process even more difficult.
Future is with Golang and Rust in backend world.
Golang is used by the largest and most popular tools (think docker, Kubernetes, terraform, and a host of others).
Rust is where the nitty gritty will be done. It's more of the low level type safe work is needed (servers, kernel, io, net, etc).
Out of the two...do golang. It's easier, compiles to all platforms, and will be useful for just about anything.