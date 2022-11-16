BrooklynBroke in
Anyone bothered by Tesla's super bright LEDs?
Why do automakers install LEDs on cars especially trucks, suvs, and tesla have these lights? We are going to get into way more accidents. Night driving just got 50% more dangerous, especially on two way roads with no lights. Anyone else notice this? Everyone has LEDs in NoVa. Ugh
dhCNuc4eSoftware Engineer
In China, the police would fine you and force you to stare at the light. I think this was a good campaign actually lol
