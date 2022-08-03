USAA Software Engineer III - Entry Level (Remote)

Hey ya'll, first time posting, long time snoopin' hahaha. Just just completed my Hiring Manager/Engineering Manager Interview, which is part of their two-step interview process after your Phone Screen.





Went really well, had a great time building rapport with the guy and from what he explained about the next stage, there would be a technical interview consisting of a panel of his Lead Engineers that would just ask me some foundational questions, CS questions, and also some Java specific questions.





One thing I pointed out to him was that I was excited for the next process but also reiterated to him that I was indeed a Javascript Engineer, but am a fast learner and would absolutely take on the challenge. He seem responsive to that statement.





Overall, I had a good experience with this interview and he explained that it was for his team that the position was for. They deal the teams he has that work on their product consists of a runtime and data focused. I'm assuming that since they'll ask me some Java specific questions, I'm assuming that'll be the runtime environment they work in (JRE).





Which all of this is interesting, because the job description specifically asked for candidates that have experience in a programming language (yes Java was there) but Javascript was as well. As well as the preferred experience was in Frontend development (Javascript - React/Redux) <- which I am most experienced in.





TL;DR if anyone can give me some insight on what I might experience (since this is the last stage of the hiring portion before possible offer), that would be helpful. Also, is it just me or does this seem like a Backend position, opposite of what I applied for.