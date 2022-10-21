Switching from Sales to Project Management/ Business Analyst

Ive had a complicated relationship with going to a 4 yr college to get my bachelors (im 25 now). Throughout this time my primary work experience has been in Sales which i have about 5 yrs exp in now.





Ive been grinding for about a yr now trying to change industries and switch to a PM/ BA role while trying to finish my last semester to get my Associates. At the same time ive spent the past few months learning the CRMs, tools, and got the Google Prject Managemnt cert.





Any advice for someone in my position starting fresh? Ive well applied to over 400 positions for those roles, interviewed with 15+, and heard back from none :/ Im confident in my work ethic and skills, but just lack of job experience to land an entry role rn makes me feel more lost and confused at times than before.