Switching from Sales to Project Management/ Business Analyst
Ive had a complicated relationship with going to a 4 yr college to get my bachelors (im 25 now). Throughout this time my primary work experience has been in Sales which i have about 5 yrs exp in now.
Ive been grinding for about a yr now trying to change industries and switch to a PM/ BA role while trying to finish my last semester to get my Associates. At the same time ive spent the past few months learning the CRMs, tools, and got the Google Prject Managemnt cert.
Any advice for someone in my position starting fresh? Ive well applied to over 400 positions for those roles, interviewed with 15+, and heard back from none :/ Im confident in my work ethic and skills, but just lack of job experience to land an entry role rn makes me feel more lost and confused at times than before.
vqnionNYProduct Marketing Manager
Keep your head up! I think the fact that you got some call backs means you've got some good things going on. Could be your resume needs another tweak here and there so you can up the conversion from app to call back. It could also be that you're not applying to high quality roles. Or it could be that they think you're over qualified.
bashf8lProduct Manager
Definitely would take a look at the resumes. Put the Google PM certification at the top of the page too. Bury the tangential skills towards the bottom. The middle section should be direct skills based on the job description. Copy and paste the text in from the jd and modify the words and numbers to be accurate and truthful.
