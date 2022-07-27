pebblebrain in
Ford cutting 8000 jobs?
Out of the 31000 people in Ford, a majority of the positions to be cut are from their salaried positions and particularly in the combustion engine division. The move is to support investments in EVs
0inkMechanical Engineer
So because sales are down, they think firing 8000 people will solve things? Idk how these companies get away with this logic but it's going to KILL the morale and productivity of their workforce. What a shame!
JPearl3321Sales Engineer
Ya dude. 8000 people is ALOT of friggin people. Hopefully they all get severance and land softly somewhere if this goes through.
