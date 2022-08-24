dingleberry in
What companies and level should i interview for?
Background: joined social consumer company pre seed - went from IC to leading all of eng (3-4 teams) within 3 years, 1y as IC 1y as TL 1y as HOE. Total YOE something like ~4y (1y IC consulting before joining this startup),
Company is backed by S tier investors, and so far got to valuation in 9 figs.
Thinking to explore big tech before starting a company. I've never worked at big tech before so have some questions.
- Is it important to work for another social consumer big tech (snap/meta) or will this not affect my leveling/comp too much?
- Is it important to try to join an org relevant to what I've spent time on in social consumer (core growth, maybe new products) or will this not affect my leveling/comp too much?
- Should I be going for m1? Is m2 out of the question? Does my total YOE really get in the way here? I heard most even M1s have much more YOE. How much does slope matter?
Big tech veterans pls help.
dingleberrySoftware Engineering Manager
I am already at the onsite stage for an m1 at snap - not sure they think I'm "at best a mid level dev". Thanks for the response tho.
Their is a reason why you see people who have titles like director or VP that manage huge groups with 10+ years of experience move over to a FAANG company but only land a mid level gig... I'd recommend trying to just get through the door and then working your way up.