sujith32 in
Resume review
Hi everyone; I hope you're all doing great. I'm a graduate student at Boston University, and I am seeking some advice, suggestions, and improvements for my resume. I have shared the link to my resume below, and I would greatly appreciate any criticism or feedback you may have. Please feel free to review it and provide your insights. Thank you
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1OjcoLSdB-ltsvJ6jCLCp0DK6RrJytZDA/view?usp=sharing
3
2682
Sort by:
19g615kywl00q8Software Engineer
1. formatting and structure. You should find a better resume template online because the current version lacks proper segregation between diff components of your resume. 2. Technical skills are way to wordy. This section is meant to be short and sweet and highlight the skills as they are. You can just break it down into several points i.e. Programming languages: swift, Objective-C, Front-end Frameworks, Back-end frameworks, Professional skills. Descriptions like Familiarity with computer system architecture and Familiar with integrating third-party libraries and APIs into iOS applications can be infered from ur experiences or projects, u dun hv to mention them explictly 3. For experiences, always lead with action words and what u contributed, not so much of saying explicitly what u learnt. It is also a good idea to highlight relevant skills u learnt or applied in each job. Note that u shld keep it within 5 pointers at most (usually for internships i think 2-3 most siginicant are sufficient) Overall comment is that u have content, but the structure of the resume needs improvement.
4
sujith32Computer Science
Thank you, will work on it.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,473