Getting $600,000 as fresh grad
Hello everyone!
Whenever I sort salaries by Junior (0-1 YOE) ,I see some fresh grads getting TC $600k (Bachelor’s NOT PhDs or Masters). Furthermore, Its not just the HFTs, there are FAANG and other Tech companies giving $450k+ to fresh grads.
I want to know how are they commanding such high salaries ? What skills do they have ? More Importantly, How can I build such skills ? please mention the resources for preparation.
PS : It would be awesome if Zuhayeer or Zaheer could answer it too!
BigDudu77Full-Stack Software Engineer
Don’t believe everything you see. None of these online information is verified.
