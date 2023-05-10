Hicoder in
Is this a good time to switch company in IT?
Hello, I am a software engineer with 7 years of experience and I have been working in a mid size company (1000-5000) since last 4 years. My current job looks stable and my higher managers and collegues are good with me and they trust my work and considers me as an asset of the company. I sometimes feel that now I deserve a senior swe position in this company with the amount and the type of work I do where I help my team with their techincal issue, do meetings with BOs to understand technical requirements, work on solution and architect the plan for any new feature, etc. I am thinking of moving out of this company and get senior roles in some other companies.
I am not sure if it's a correct time to leave this stable job and joining a new one.
9
8374
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
The best time to look for a job is while you already have one. Things are going great at your job, which actually means now might be one of the BEST times to be looking for work, that way you don't have the distraction or desperation of a bad workplace while you search for a job. It also means you can be picky about who you choose to work for. You can always apply and interview for Senior SWE jobs, but that doesn't mean you have to accept it. If it seems like a bad workplace or that you might not grow like you want, just decline it. And then you don't lose anything since you already have a great job that you like.
47
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,448