Is this a good time to switch company in IT?

Hello, I am a software engineer with 7 years of experience and I have been working in a mid size company (1000-5000) since last 4 years. My current job looks stable and my higher managers and collegues are good with me and they trust my work and considers me as an asset of the company. I sometimes feel that now I deserve a senior swe position in this company with the amount and the type of work I do where I help my team with their techincal issue, do meetings with BOs to understand technical requirements, work on solution and architect the plan for any new feature, etc. I am thinking of moving out of this company and get senior roles in some other companies.

I am not sure if it's a correct time to leave this stable job and joining a new one.



