Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore
I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before. Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?
ap124Data Scientist a day ago
Blind75 and NeetCode are good for the basics, but interviews go beyond that. Try solving recent LeetCode discussion posts if you're stuck, I’ve seen a few of those covered on hack2hire too, not a bad reference.
RatamSoftware Engineer 19 hours ago
+1, those two are starter packs to get you warmed up.
