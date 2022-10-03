smartDev7621 in
Recession concerns
I've got an interview with Expedia as a software developer level 3. I've got a friend who got an offer but turned them down because he was concerned that the upcoming recession would cause layoffs or a stagnant income. Does that make sense? Should I regard it as a concern as well?
Stagnant income.... Expedia.... Er, since when was Expedia a fast moving, fast growing startup? lol. https://www.statista.com/statistics/269387/revenue-of-expedia/ It's a travel company limited by the covid, so as long as travel opens up again, the revenue of the company will increase and so will pay/bonuses. This month, things are opening up again across the globe, so even Australia is a Go again. But if Covid 2023 comes and locks everything down again, oh, well... ... That said, what's the career GOAL/PATH desired? Ie. If you want to eventually lead global Game releases like CoD, you do not want to be working at a Travel company.
