ferryboat in
Frontend engineers, what is the best stack to learn / dev on right now?
I'm in between jobs and have some time on my hands. I'm trying to get my hands dirty and pick up some new frontend frameworks. What's the latest and greatest these days that are absolutely essential to know? I'm mostly trying to increase my job prospects and hireability.
I've heard a lot about the Prisma stack recently, and I'm already somewhat familiar. What else should I take a look into?
3
2204
Sort by:
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,544
Best bet imo is to look at job postings in your area and see what tech stack is most in demand and proceed from there.