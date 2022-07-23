8EmxGt8iy4FmuVsIJJ in
Canada remote roles for US companies
I currently work for a US company that’s fully remote and hires in Canada.
Even if the role is listed on LinkedIn for only US, you can apply and be hired in Canada if you’re the right candidate.
If you work for a remote US companies that hires candidate in Canada (e.g Unity, Coinbase, Doordash, Wayfair, etc.), is this the same at your company?
Or are they strict with the locations e.g if a SWE role is listed on LinkedIn for a location in Canada, you can only apply if you are in Canada? If a PM role is listed for US, you can only apply if you’re in the US??
I'm curious about this as someone who works in Canada but would like to expand my next job search to include US companies that are remote.