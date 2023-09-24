getThoseBags in
Did you know of our company before we reached out?
Question to all the talent acquisition managers out there; When you ask a candidate if they knew of the company before you reached out (given that that's how you met the candidate), would you rather them say yes or no? Or does it not matter?
As a recruiter if I'm reaching out to them, I don't care. If they apply and they can't tell me about the company then that's another story
