Anyone with recentTiktok data scientist intvw experience?
Hiring manager & that of technical interview.
Wish to receive useful resources to ponder into
bigdorkenergyData Scientist
Very similar to standard FAANG process (HM, tech screen, final loop) but faster moving. They’ll get back to you in a few days max.
VbbData Science at Texas A&M University
Wish to receive assistance / resources to prep & strategies to be cognizant off for tech- screens
