PMLove in  
Product Manager  

Thought this was funny 😂

Recruiter: We offer a competitive salary.

Employee: Great, how much is it?

Recruiter: Don't worry about it, it's competitive. Anyways, what skills do you have?

Employee: Oh, I have amazing skills.

Recruiter: Great, can you tell me more about them?

Employee: Don't worry, they're amazing.

bariumSoftware Engineer  
Recruiter: When can you start?

Employee: Soon

Recruiter: Do you have a date in mind?

Employee: Don’t worry, soon
smallcarrotSoftware Engineer  
This joke was trash
