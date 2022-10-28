PMLove in
Thought this was funny 😂
Recruiter: We offer a competitive salary.
Employee: Great, how much is it?
Recruiter: Don't worry about it, it's competitive. Anyways, what skills do you have?
Employee: Oh, I have amazing skills.
Recruiter: Great, can you tell me more about them?
Employee: Don't worry, they're amazing.
Employee: Soon
Recruiter: Do you have a date in mind?
Employee: Don’t worry, soon