SwiftyMcDuck in
Company Email?
So who here signed up with their actual company email? I didn't, although it looks like we were supposed to?
Doesnt look like you can change that either. What happens if you change jobs?
8
2245
zuhayeerFounder at Levels.fyi
You can now add your company email address separately by entering it on your profile: https://www.levels.fyi/community/profile. If you have any issues feel free to email us at hello@levels.fyi. The benefit of adding your company email address is that you'll get access to your private company community where you can discuss things internally with colleagues anonymously.
utguyFull-Stack Software Engineer
There's no chance I'm going to add that because my company can see I'm registered here
5
690,406