What next from Blockchain





I really like working in blockchain. Lots of new protocols/algorithms that need to be modified for our network, working on distributed and scalable systems, systems level programming, working with different languages and frameworks.





The only shortcoming is that the jobs available in blockchain are scarce, less paid for newcomers and most of the available ones just revolve around building upon existing blockchains ( dapp dev, defi products, NFTs etc).





Now is there another role or field that entails the interesting parts that I've mentioned which I like about blockchain. I'd like to prepare myself for that. I seriously dont think I'll continue in blockchain unless someone can help me see a future. My goal is to move to a big tech company, not necessarily faang. Afaik IBM, Microsoft and Oracle are the only mainstream web 2.0 companies that are actually focusing on building distributed ledger technologies and not just building applications/services upon existing ones.





Thanks for reading so far. I'm willing to provide more context.





#engineering #blockchain #web3 #swe #distributedsystems

It's been over a year since I've joined the blockchain space. Tbh the work doesn't feel niche and the experience/skills that I've earned can easily be carried forward to my next SWE job.