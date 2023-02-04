MBA Internship





Industries im interested in are (in no particular order;

- AI/ML

- Product Management

- Data Science

- Data, Cloud &/or Software Engineering

- FinTech

- HealthTech

- Consulting

- Business and/or Data Analysis

- Customer Success

- Gaming

- Defense

- Security





This is a long list (I Know!) but as someone trying to lauch an actual career any area will surfice! My MBA introduced me to Python, SQL & now Cybersecurity and i continued teaching myself to code in Javascript, React etc. Also self studying UiPath automation, AWS, Product Management & Data Science.





Was recently accepted to two competitive courses at the same time, one focused on Product Management with real-life simulations, and the other in AI/ML via Samsung. Not sure if these certifications will lead me to actual jobs in the field but I thought since they're so competitive might as well add their certs to my resume when they're completed.





Even paid for a short entry level IT course to see if i can gain the skills quickly to land a help desk job. As you can see i'm doing A LOT but thats because I dont have the luxury to be picky when i'm unemployed and these bills wont pay themselves 😭.





Sorry for my long rant. Any useful advise and mostly referrals would be helpful! 🙏





I have attached my resume. Any advise on that too would be very helpful. Thank you all!





Hello again! Anyone got any advise for a graduating MBA student to land a job even internships? I feel like Linkedin isnt doing me any good since im not just focused in a single area of expertise. I really dont care about the pay at this point I JUST NEED TO SURVIVE!!!