Company 1 or Company 2

Company 1 quant trader offer: base $450k, bonus $80k, relocation package up to $35k, 25k rsu after 2 years





Pro: very good pay, nice relocation offer, better access to high end private schools for my kids





Cons: slow growth, long hours, mandatory relocation to New York from Louisiana





Company 2 quant trader offer: base $250k, bonus $50k no relocation, $15k rsu over 2 years





Pros: remote work, I get to be around all my family instead of just holidays, my culture is here





Cons: long hours, very very slow growth, non compete contract that lasts 5 years after I leave







