cajuncomputerwizard in
Poll
Company 1 or Company 2
Company 1 quant trader offer: base $450k, bonus $80k, relocation package up to $35k, 25k rsu after 2 years
Pro: very good pay, nice relocation offer, better access to high end private schools for my kids
Cons: slow growth, long hours, mandatory relocation to New York from Louisiana
Company 2 quant trader offer: base $250k, bonus $50k no relocation, $15k rsu over 2 years
Pros: remote work, I get to be around all my family instead of just holidays, my culture is here
Cons: long hours, very very slow growth, non compete contract that lasts 5 years after I leave
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
5 years non-compete is unhinged at the salary they are offering, unless they are paying you gardening leave. Absolutely insane and a red flag IMO. $450k base alone is a top ~1% income. There are good reasons to reject this offer, if family time is very important to you, if living near your existing social network matters (underrated cost of relocation is feeling lonely because you don't know anybody). Personally, that's an income level where I would accept even with significant personal inconvenience or cost. Grind it for a couple years, live well below your means, and you could be headed for early retirement.
cajuncomputerwizardSoftware Engineer
I’m actually not very interested in retiring earlier then 50 I have adhd and autism so I get bored very easily if I’m not kept busy
