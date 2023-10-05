andreax in
Job Referral
Hi all! I'm a recent M.S. in Business Analytics graduate and I've applied to jobs for months without luck. Is anyone willing to help with a referral? I'm a hard-working first generation graduate. Thanks in advance!
ElGranBachateroFinancial Analyst
I suggest you leverage your university’s career center in your quest for a job.
ZTrope90Product Designer
This is one of those things I absolutely wish I utilized more when I was in uni.
