Stripe or Amazon

Currently at Amazon, but started looking and got an offer for Stripe. Which is a better place to work?
Amazon
- Got a remote exception so not bad for now (though rumors has it the exceptions are reviewed every 6 months, and also remote workers are treated as second class citizens in terms of promotions and such)
- been there a while - safety?
- moving to a new team that works with ML infra (learn something new)
- RSUs that are real money
Stripe
- position supposedly remote
- 20% more pay (can this be negotiated?)
- New company, new stuff to learn
- RSUs are not real money(?)
Pisicaroz
Try to connect with people from Stripe, get their feedback see how they feel about their job. Happiness is all that matters
12
YeetSkeetSecurity
Not to say comp isn’t great but I 100% agree it isn’t everything you should strive for happiness the most
