Stripe or Amazon

Currently at Amazon, but started looking and got an offer for Stripe. Which is a better place to work?





Amazon

--

- Got a remote exception so not bad for now (though rumors has it the exceptions are reviewed every 6 months, and also remote workers are treated as second class citizens in terms of promotions and such)

- been there a while - safety?

- moving to a new team that works with ML infra (learn something new)

- RSUs that are real money





Stripe

---

- position supposedly remote

- 20% more pay (can this be negotiated?)

- New company, new stuff to learn

- RSUs are not real money(?)







