Aadvee in
Email notification broken
Hi @level fyi team,
I had received email about latest salary submission but when link is broken and it looks like it is point to localhost:
http://localhost:3002/offer/89076b66-ec2c-441a-a42b-f5e497fea095?from=email
check this out
1
1203
Sort by:
tanishqSoftware Engineer
Hi Aadvee, I am Tanishq from backend team at Levels.fyi We were rolling out internationalization changes (to allow your native currency), and while testing my setup I realized it was pointing to the incorrect env and the emails were triggered to a small subset of prod users. Sorry for the inconvenience! We'll take better care of issues like this in future. But you should receive the correct links in your emails going forward. LMK if you have anything else that I can help with :)
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,544