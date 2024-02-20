2024TAM in  
Business Development  

ICP PDM certificate attractiveness for hiring managers?

Does anyone hold ICP PDM, named ICAgile certified professional - product management? In addition to work experience, Is this certification meaningful to appeal recruiters or hiring managers for product management position? I am thinking to get this certificate for my resume more attractive.
platypusPM
Product Manager  
Most certifications are BS. Don't waste your time and money. I don't know any PMs that have found any benefit from getting certifications. Focus on building practical experience. Don't have? Write a blog analyzing PM / do case studies on other products.
2024TAM
Business Development  
Thank you for practical advice.
I will use my time on building practical part and output!

