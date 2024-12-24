zuhayeer in
Preview of the Levels.fyi 2024 End of Year Report
We’re preparing to release our 2024 end of year report. While we put on the finishing touches, we wanted to give the community an early preview of what’s to come.
Check out our one-pager for SWEs, including some information regarding top-paying metros, COL adjustments, and international salary medians: https://imgur.com/gallery/levels-fyi-2024-end-of-year-report-swe-OadT35f
Here's a snapshot of the highest paying companies for each engineering level included in our one-pager and official report:
Entry Level: Jane Street – $350k
Software Engineer: Databricks – $380k
Senior Engineer: Databricks – $600k
Staff Engineer: OpenAI – $860k
Principal Engineer: Meta – $1.4M
Stay tuned for the full report in the next week!
9
20784
Sort by:
broseditsmanSoftware Engineer
If 170k is median entry level, that tells you all you need to know for how skewed this data is
6
swedragonSoftware Engineer
They need to invest more into marketing their platform through tech influences.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,599