zuhayeer in  
Founder at Levels.fyi 

Preview of the Levels.fyi 2024 End of Year Report

We’re preparing to release our 2024 end of year report. While we put on the finishing touches, we wanted to give the community an early preview of what’s to come.


Check out our one-pager for SWEs, including some information regarding top-paying metros, COL adjustments, and international salary medians: https://imgur.com/gallery/levels-fyi-2024-end-of-year-report-swe-OadT35f


Here's a snapshot of the highest paying companies for each engineering level included in our one-pager and official report:


Entry Level: Jane Street – $350k

Software Engineer: Databricks – $380k

Senior Engineer: Databricks – $600k

Staff Engineer: OpenAI – $860k

Principal Engineer: Meta – $1.4M


Stay tuned for the full report in the next week!

broseditsmanSoftware Engineer  
If 170k is median entry level, that tells you all you need to know for how skewed this data is
6
swedragonSoftware Engineer  
They need to invest more into marketing their platform through tech influences.
1

