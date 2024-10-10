Cyber Security Outlook

Hi All,





I've been a QA engineer for 7 years and was let go in May 2023. I started my own business (in a completely different field) but learned that I'm not an entrepreneur type. Too introverted and just a tiny bit autistic perhaps. The market is saturated with QA engineers and I haven't had much luck getting interviews or getting the job after interviewing.





A couple of my friends have transitioned over to infosec. However, seeing billboards in my city advertising cyber security classes I'm afraid by the time I pass the relevant certs the field will be saturated, as well. I'm potentially interested in ethical hacking, vulnerability management, or secOps (but really, I have no idea).





Does anyone have the inside scoop on which jobs infosec are highest in demand?





I'm also open to other fields within IT. At the end of the day, I'm looking for a chill IT job that's similar to manual and automation testing. Somewhere where I'm given some freedom, can do my own thing, finish tasks on my own timeline, be creative and exploratory.





Any pointers or links would be appreciated.





Thanks!