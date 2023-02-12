Anonymous637 in
Product Designer Resume
Hi there!
I was recently told by my career coach that an artsy/fancy resume won't read through the system sometimes - which would leave my application in the dust (especially if applying through LinkedIn).
I was wondering what other product designers' experience has been in this? Especially as PDs, I imagine we get judged a lot for our resume layout/if it's not interesting enough or too basic looking. Thoughts?
8
3867
Sort by:
7
Anonymous637UX Designer
Thank you so much, this is super helpful!
1
About
Public
Product Designer
Members
4,670
ATS scans are never perfect (which is also why a ton of HR systems have you upload your resume and then input the same information afterward), but they’re the norm among a lot of big companies now. I keep an ATS version of my resume and a more “designed” version, depending on whether it’s being uploaded into application oblivion or being handed directly to a hiring manager.