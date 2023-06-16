19g618l488r3jp in
Is re-joining FANG easy?
As the title says, I wonder how the flow is when you're trying to re-join the same company after you've been there, e.g. at Google. Are interviews skipped then? Has anyone done this before?
Thank you in advance!
bringeeRecruiter
Different companies have different timelines for "boomerang" hires (what we call someone who leaves and comes back). Amazon, for example, has I think a 6-month timeline for boomerangs, so if you leave and come back within that timeframe, you won't have to a full re-interview, but you might have to do 1 or 2 hiring manager interviews. Within this timeline, you also won't be able to be considered for a different level than where you were already at (so you can't move from L5 to L6 if you leave and come back within that 6 months), you also will likely retain your old compensation with no changes. Anything after that is fair game, so you may need to do a full re-interview, but it also means you can be considered for other levels, job families, compensation, etc. Not sure what other companies look like but that's the general process. The timeline for most companies is usually between 6-12 months.
tomekbSoftware Engineer
This is HM/team dependent. Some teams even do full interview loop for internal transfers let alone boomerangs.
