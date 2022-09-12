Codefaadcoder in
Red flags which can lead to layoffs
Can we discuss red flags that can lead a startup towards a mass layoff ? I had personally layed off by my past org. I noticed things going around me and I ingnored at that time. But thoes play a sinificance role in layoffs.
TXTX2022Product Manager
travel restrictions hiring freeze open reqs going unfilled pullback on perks (low quantity of free food, less parties) drop in on-line job postings major investors are invested in other private companies experiencing layoffs contractors let go, or not rehired 'Dialing for dollars', where all marketing, selling, and professional services activity is performed for money only (no freemium versions, free pilots, etc.) Senior team goes absent for multiple days in a row.
CodefaadcoderBackend Software Engineer
Sounds scary
