Calculatron99 in  
Business Analyst  

ByteDance offered 2 different stock buyback prices

Saw the rumors floating around and then this linkedin post: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/psrlaw_report-suspected-securities-fraud-or-wrongdoing-activity-7116199599152758784-EJ7b


Apparently ByteDance's stock buyback is causing issues among ex-employees, who were offered a lower price for their stock buyback compared to their employed counterparts

I filed a complaint with the SEC for TikTok share buyback. | Patrick Spaulding Ryan posted on the topic | LinkedIn

I filed a complaint with the SEC for TikTok share buyback. | Patrick Spaulding Ryan posted on the topic | LinkedIn

For the TikTok share buyback, I have filed a complaint with the SEC. Here is the email that I addressed to the ByteDance general counsel and to the U.S. stock…

linkedin.com
2
3203
Sort by:
IaRapIaProduct Marketing Manager  
Verge article if anyone wants it: https://archive.ph/ttFgX Gotta wonder how this plays out, could set a dangerous precedent if they're allowed to go through with that
1
KahunaSoftware Engineer  
As a Chinese, I would NEVER accept any offer from a Chinese company…..there are good companies, just have no time to identify…
3

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,496