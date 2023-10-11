Calculatron99 in
ByteDance offered 2 different stock buyback prices
Saw the rumors floating around and then this linkedin post: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/psrlaw_report-suspected-securities-fraud-or-wrongdoing-activity-7116199599152758784-EJ7b
Apparently ByteDance's stock buyback is causing issues among ex-employees, who were offered a lower price for their stock buyback compared to their employed counterparts
2
3203
Sort by:
IaRapIaProduct Marketing Manager
Verge article if anyone wants it: https://archive.ph/ttFgX Gotta wonder how this plays out, could set a dangerous precedent if they're allowed to go through with that
1
KahunaSoftware Engineer
As a Chinese, I would NEVER accept any offer from a Chinese company…..there are good companies, just have no time to identify…
3
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,496