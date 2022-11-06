Zayd Saeed in
Paypal T23 Hiring Freeze
I passed the final round at paypal for their T23 (SWE II) role but was told all positions were frozen/filled. I wanted to see if anyone else experienced something similar, or has any info as to when this may or may not be resolved
4
2820
orangesorange827374aSoftware Engineer at PayPal
There is a hiring freeze for some SWE positions in PayPal. It’s been like this for a while. Not correlated with the T23.
1
zoidmcgoidSoftware Engineer
Thanks for letting me know. Is this a temporary end of year measure to see where the budget is at for 2023 or more of a longer term recession measure? Just wanted to clarify what my expectations should be
