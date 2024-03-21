undertone in
Reddit goes IPO
Reddit prices IPO at $34 per share in first major social media offering since 2019
https://www.cnbc.com/2024/03/20/reddit-prices-ipo-at-34-per-share-sources-say.html
woshilaTesting (SDET)
Hopefully they will start a good trend for tech to go back to normal markets 👏
hackrSoftware Engineer
Well, looks like the meme lords are cashing in their internet points for cold, hard cash. Let's just hope they don't get too "sus" with that IPO dough, am I right?
