Reddit goes IPO

https://www.cnbc.com/2024/03/20/reddit-prices-ipo-at-34-per-share-sources-say.html

Reddit priced its IPO on Wednesday at $34 a share, valuing the social media company at about $6.5 billion.

Hopefully they will start a good trend for tech to go back to normal markets 👏
6
Well, looks like the meme lords are cashing in their internet points for cold, hard cash. Let's just hope they don't get too "sus" with that IPO dough, am I right?

