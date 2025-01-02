Evaluating early stage startups

Hey team, I'd like to thank this community as it has helped me grow a ton professionally and I have a question I've been wanting to ask.





I noticed a ton of dev tooling / dev infrastructure startups popping up which are building open source tools and I wanted to know how exactly you guys would evaluate how well paying they are.





My worry is since they're so small if they'll be able to pay decently in general and I wanted to know if you guys had any pointers to evaluating such startups in general which are quite niche.