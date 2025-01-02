JackOLantern in
Evaluating early stage startups
Hey team, I'd like to thank this community as it has helped me grow a ton professionally and I have a question I've been wanting to ask.
I noticed a ton of dev tooling / dev infrastructure startups popping up which are building open source tools and I wanted to know how exactly you guys would evaluate how well paying they are.
My worry is since they're so small if they'll be able to pay decently in general and I wanted to know if you guys had any pointers to evaluating such startups in general which are quite niche.
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
Most startups will do a recruiter screen in the first round. That's a good time to ask what their budget for the role is, or even to explicitly state your compensation expectations. That's exactly what the screen is for: making sure at a high level that the company and the candidate look like a good fit for each other. I have seen some early stage startups trying a non-traditional compensation strategy: they're paying a competitive base salary but peanuts on the equity. Startup total comp will almost never match/exceed the big tech total comp numbers without a rocketship exit but there are some Series B and even Series A shops out there that can be competitive on the cash compensation side (base plus bonus).
JackOLanternSoftware Engineer
This is actually rock solid advice and it wasn't obvious to me. Thanks a ton!
