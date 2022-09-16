6ym891ukphg5xkq in
Shopify introduced a new compensation system with sliders to mix Cash/RSUs/stock options
Pretty interesting new development at Shopify called Flex Comp. Companies have already been offering this in practice, where you can choose between a mix of base salary / RSU / stock options stock. But the slider view is nice to be able to adjust on the fly and also confirm without back and forth conversations.
https://news.shopify.com/rewriting-the-story-of-compensation
jpowellsnftSoftware Engineer
they're rolling this out after laying off 10% like 2 weeks ago?
12
BrooklynRich!Business Analyst
So bad
