Tiktok or Thoughtworks
Just starting the interview process for both. Tiktok focuses on the usual Data Structures and System Design interviews, while Thoughtworks focuses on Pair Programming with TDD and System Design. Tiktok has its own services and products, while Thoughtworks does consultancy work.
Which company will be a better place for learning and growth? I do want to eventually call myself a "master" software engineer.
JoshHBausBackend Software Engineer
Consultation offers more variety from a people and industry learning perspective. Doesn’t mean you’ll always get new or more challenging technical project though. I’d say TikTok is the way to go.
